Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $644.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.39. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vimeo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 64.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 6.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 22.3% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.