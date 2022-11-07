Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $644.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.39. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 64.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 6.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 22.3% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

