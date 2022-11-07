Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Vimeo Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $644.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.39. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
