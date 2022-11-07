VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,929 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in VMware by 28.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 834 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $114,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 72.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,123 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

