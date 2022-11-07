VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,452 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of VMware worth $26,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in VMware by 492.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 924,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $105,227,000 after acquiring an additional 768,105 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in VMware by 11,215.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $84,012,000 after acquiring an additional 730,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VMware by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $484,088,000 after acquiring an additional 719,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in VMware by 16,654.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,504 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $72,435,000 after acquiring an additional 631,711 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $110.73 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $136.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

