Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.