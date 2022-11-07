Walt Disney (DIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.58 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

