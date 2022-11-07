Warburg Research Reiterates “€99.00” Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($99.00) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($97.00) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($119.00) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Stratec Stock Performance

SBS opened at €81.30 ($81.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $986.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of €81.95 and a 200-day moving average of €90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. Stratec has a 12-month low of €72.70 ($72.70) and a 12-month high of €146.40 ($146.40).

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

