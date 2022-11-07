Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $297.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Watsco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 66.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,306,000 after buying an additional 207,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 152,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,259,000 after buying an additional 148,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 45.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,778,000 after purchasing an additional 115,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 0.3 %

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $261.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.01. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.