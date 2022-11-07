Wedbush Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $150.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.55.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.23. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $153.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

