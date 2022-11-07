Wedbush Increases Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $151.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.72) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.27.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $118.74 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,473.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

