Wedbush Raises Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $34.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHUY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $581.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 45,755 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $5,131,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Chuy’s by 44.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 426,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

