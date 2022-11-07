Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $33.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Avient Stock Up 2.3 %

Avient stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

