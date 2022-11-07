Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $150.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $92.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a one year low of $86.36 and a one year high of $217.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,291 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

