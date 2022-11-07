Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $95.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.18 on Friday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $230.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.12.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 723,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PayPal by 540.0% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in PayPal by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC raised its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 147,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

