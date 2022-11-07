Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $90.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $87.93 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $169.29. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.81.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

