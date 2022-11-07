Wells Fargo & Company Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $155.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.50.

Shares of GNRC opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.02. Generac has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $463.46. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

