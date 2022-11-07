Wells Fargo & Company Trims QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price to $105.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.21.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 3,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 5,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

