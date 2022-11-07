Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 3.6 %

WERN stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Werner Enterprises

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.