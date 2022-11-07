Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

WTE stock opened at C$23.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.59. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$22.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

