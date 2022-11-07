Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.76. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Weyco Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyco Group by 157,750.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Weyco Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

