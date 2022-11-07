Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Weyco Group Stock Performance
Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.76. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.45.
Weyco Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
Featured Stories
