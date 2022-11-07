WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $2.46 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $21.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.