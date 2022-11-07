Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $20.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.59. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

