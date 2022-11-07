Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.07 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

