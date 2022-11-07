William Blair Lowers Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut Frontdoor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Frontdoor Price Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,712.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,626,000 after buying an additional 10,893,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after buying an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after buying an additional 1,761,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile



Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

