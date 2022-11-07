Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

