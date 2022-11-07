Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $11.25 on Friday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 834,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

