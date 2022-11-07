Xperi (XPER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $11.25 on Monday. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xperi by 42.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Xperi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 303,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Xperi by 56.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 167,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 60,635 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 27.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 252,420 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

