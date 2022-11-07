Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $445.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $383.33.

ZBRA opened at $230.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.03 and a 200 day moving average of $309.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

