Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $445.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $383.33.
ZBRA opened at $230.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.03 and a 200 day moving average of $309.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
