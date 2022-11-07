Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Holdings Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.49% of Zentek worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTEK stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Zentek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Zentek ( NASDAQ:ZTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Zentek had a negative net margin of 1,617.24% and a negative return on equity of 405.71%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

