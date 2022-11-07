ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $54.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $234,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 118.0% in the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 102,153 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 130.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

