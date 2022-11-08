10,973 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $361,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $265,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $306,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 26.9% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.5 %
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $30.86.
