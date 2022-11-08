151,868 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,868 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.19% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 43,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

BBBY opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

