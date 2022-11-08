22,239 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software Trading Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.