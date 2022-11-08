22,239 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. Insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.
Shares of NYSE U opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $210.00.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
