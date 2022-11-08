22,391 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

