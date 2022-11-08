29,736 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.43.

