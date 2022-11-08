5,300 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arch Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.44. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.54 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $10.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

