9,683 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Argus lowered their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

