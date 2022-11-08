Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $170.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.