AEye (LIDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. AEye had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 2,521.51%. On average, analysts expect AEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. AEye has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $127.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIDR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on AEye from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on AEye in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AEye by 100.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AEye by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AEye by 203.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AEye by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AEye by 82.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 190,887 shares during the period. 27.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEye

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

