Airgain (AIRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Airgain Stock Performance
Airgain stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
