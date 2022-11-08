Airgain (AIRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airgain stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

