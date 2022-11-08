AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $18.59 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $787.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

