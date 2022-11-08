AMERCO (UHAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $20.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $535.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $534.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $447.92 and a twelve month high of $763.00.

AMERCO’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, November 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMERCO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AMERCO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

