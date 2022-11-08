American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock Position Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 758.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after buying an additional 193,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,056 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. Evercore ISI cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

