Analysts Set Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) PT at $33.28

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AHEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Adecco Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.31. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

