Analysts Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Target Price at $24.25

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 593.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 61,712 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,110,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after buying an additional 119,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.15. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.