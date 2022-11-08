Analysts Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Target Price at $24.25

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.15. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $45.80.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
