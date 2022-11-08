APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.70.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

