Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $160.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.63. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

