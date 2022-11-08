Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 207.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

