Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCT stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $610.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 659.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

