Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.57.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

