Ascent Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.75.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $436.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

